It is with great sadness that we, the family of Evelyn Phillip, better known as Sheila, announces her passing on July 19, 2022.
Sheila was a very loving, cheerful and kind- hearted person. She will be missed by her family and friends.
Sheila was preceded in death by her mother, Evelyn Coulsen; her father, Hugh Reilly; her sister, Clarissa Grace; and her nephew, Brian Grace.
Sheila is survived by her daughters, Denise Meyers and Shira Thomas, Esq.; son-in-law, Mark Meyers; grandchildren, Jaro Joseph, Markini Meyers, Markia Meyers, J’Ada Meyers, Mark Meyers Jr. and Kylee Loyd; granddaughter-in-law, Miranda Joseph; great-grandchildren, Kaliyah Alexander, Judah Joseph, Jaeon Bryan, Jhem Meyers, Javen Dore, Jahmore Meyers and Zia Meyers; sisters, Beverly Williams, Geralda (Audrey) Farrell, and Cheryl Le-Boeuf; brothers, Neil Henry and Gordon Reilly; brother-in-law, Charles Farrell; nieces, Cinetrea Grace Williams, Ann Williams, Germaine Martinez, Giselle Miller, Geryl Miller, Carla Patterson, Angela Turner, Ann Heywood, Christine Sprolling, Rachael Steward, Gia Henry and Madison Reilly; nieces-in-law, Althea Williams, Stephanie Heywood; nephews, Timothy Grace Jr., Dr. Elliott Williams, James Miller Jr., Mario Heywood Jr., Eugene Le-Boeuf, Sean Henry, Damion, Adrian, Andre and Gordon Jr., Reilly; too many great-nieces and nephews to mention; special cousin, Dolores Davis; special friends, Donia Francis, Beverly Moses, Eva St. Juste, Joyce and George Larsen; and the staff at V.I. Board of Nurse Licensure.
The memorial service is today at 10 a.m. at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church.
