It is with deep sorrow the family of Everett Eddison Sewer announces his passing. Everett died peacefully at his residence in Miami, Fla., on Dec. 21, 2021.
Everett is survived by his mother, Reubenia Valdrina Hill; stepfather, Walter Hill Sr.; brothers, Jerome Sewer and Watter Hill Jr.; sisters, Wilma Hill and Wileena Hill-Webster; uncles, Winston Vanterpool, Raoul and Franklin Sewer and Rudman Stevens; aunts, Cynthia Vanterpool, Geraldine Abramson, Eva Blackwood, Josephine Sewer and Mildred Stevens; and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 26, at Bethany Moravian Church on St. John at 10 a.m., with tributes to begin at 9:30 a.m.
