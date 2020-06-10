We regret to announce the passing of Everiet Mulberry Proctor, better known as Retty, who passed away May 12, 2020, in St. Thomas, USVI, at the age of 72.
She was born on June 16, 1947, on the island of Anguilla, BWI. Tributes will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 9 a.m. with services immediately following at 10 a.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by parents, James Herbert "Ishmael" Proctor and Roma Sylvia Gumbs; grandparents, Ivan and Margaret Gumbs and Henry Proctor; brother, Arcus Monsel "Mancy" Gumbs; sister,Juel Carty; and niece, Sheran Proctor.
She is survived by her children, Juel "Eckie" Proctor, Desmond "Shandi" Proctor, and Elesa Coleen Mulraine; grandchildren, Tiffany David, Javille and Kerwin Brooks, Jamal Mulraine Rodriquez, Micheal Jamie Webster, Janneicia, Jamoi, Jackoy, Jarie Mulraine, and Jeavon Mulraine Francis; great-grandchildren, including Jamyra and Jameia Todman, Jah'Sai and Osayande Rodriquez, Ja'Nee and Michael Webster, and Anerin Webster; siblings, Desmond "Dennis" Proctor, Joyce Proctor, Ethney "Ethlyn" Brooks, and Robert "Robin" Gumbs; uncle, Cuthbert Gumbs; brothers-in-law, Audley Carty and Joseph Brooks; sister-in-law, Marcia Gumbs; aunts-in-law, Erymn, Lyra, and Kareen C. Gumbs; nephews, Vincent Proctor, Eugene Pemberton, and Ivan Stephens, Lyndon Brooks, and Rasheed and Samuel Gumbs; nieces, Shalyn Proctor, Jacintha (Hankie) Proctor, Gail Diane Gerard-Muller, Joy Rodriguez, Vincia Brooks and Violet Richardson, Ticia, Tricia and Tenisha Brooks, Gillian Brooks, Kimberly, Khadija, and Lalah Gumbs; great-nephews, Kyle Proctor, Shomari and Shovari Proctor; Etiene and Edwin Brooks, Allen Richardson, Ralph Giles, Jayden Stephens, and Kevani Greaves.
She was also survived by great-nieces, Christine and Jamilah Rodriguez, Kayla Muller, Joneisha Philbert; Hollia, Jayda and Shynia Stephens, Alianna McDuffie, Aliyah Richardson, ShaKevia Greaves, Aloe and Amarilis Brooks; great-great-nieces and nephews, King Rodriguez-Gray, Khia Gray, A'lah Autry, and Prodigy Espaillat; close cousins, including Millicent "Eda" Gumbs, Freeman Gumbs, Mae Gumbs, Raymond Proctor, the family of the late Cassilda Adams, and others too numerous to mention; many special friends to include, Premier Victor Banks, Mary Gumbs, Crispin Gumbs, Maurice Connor, Vera Mohammad, Nena and Gretel Carter, Bernadette Lorainey, Priscilla Gumbs, Patsy Niles, Tony Morton, Sydney Gumbs, Stephanie Fleming, Daphine Rogers, Ivy Mills and family, Lucien Proctor, Elkin Lloyd, Caddis Rogers, Patricia "Knocky" Gumbs, Travelle Charles, Lucas Reid, children of the late Edna Armantrading, Clorita Rogers, George "Giggy" Brooks, Stanley and Margaret "Muggie" Reid, the Anguilla United Front family, and the entire North Side, the Valley, Stoney Ground communities; extended family, the late Freeman "Heno" Gumbs, Warner Gumbs, Ernest "Son" Gumbs, Elvin Gumbs, Illidge Gumbs, Reginald "Reggie" Gumbs, George "Berty" Gumbs, and Benjamin "Ben" Gumbs, Vaughon Richardson, Edwin Gumbs, Jimmy Gumbs, Joseph Gumbs, John Gumbs, Samuel Gumbs, Prince Gumbs, Drucilla Gumbs, Jane Richardson, Nathan Proctor, Phillip Proctor, John W. Proctor, Josiah Proctor, Albert Gumbs (also known as Grammar Cock), Charlie Proctor, Margaret Proctor, Susan Gumbs, Ethel Richardson, Mathilda Proctor, and Leoncene Gumbs; also related to, Lauris Vanterpool, Eudlin Ruan, the famliy of the late Albert R. Lake, Alton Ruan, Winifred Hodge and Elaine Labeet, the Hodge, Franklin and Richardson families of South Hill, Ruans of the White Hill, and other relatives on Anguilla and abroad too numerous to mention.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
