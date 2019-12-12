Relatives and friends are advised of the death of Evette L. Huggins Gardener, who passed away Nov. 28, 2019, at 62 at Schneider Regional Medical Center.
Evette Huggins Gardener is survived by her husband, James Gardner; mother, Helen Hecox; sisters, Donna Williams and Valerie Taylor; stepdaughter, Sandra Gardner; brother, Adrian Clarke; nephews, Eugene Williams Jr., Elvis Taylor Jr., Raheem Clarke and Dondre M. Clarke; niece, Colena Clarke; aunts, Rosalie Farrell, Gloria Brown, Vernice Faulkner, Sylvia Swanston, Marjorie Browne and Estell Lewis; great-niece, Jah’Kaya Williams; great-nephew, Jahmiel Williams; cousins, Ermine Rivers, Gwendolyn Huggins, Monica Walters, Myrtle Daniel, Stedroy Weekes, Jacklyn Barthlet, Shay Swanston, Gavin Clarke, Lynette Farrell, Edred Stapleton, Glenroy Huggins, Fitzroy Huggins, Keith Farrell, Cecil Farrell, Vera France; and special friends, Emmalee Descartes, Jacklyn Williams, Muriel Browne and Loretta James.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the viewing Friday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Celestial Chapel at Hurley Funeral Home from 9 to 10 a.m. The service will follow immediately at 10 a.m. The body will be cremated.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
For online directions and condolences visit www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
