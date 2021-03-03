Dr. Ezmin Sallithica George, affectionately known to her family as Primrose, joined God in Heaven on Feb. 25, 2021.
She is survived by her children, Sierra Nyagwande and Noah Djidji; mother and stepdad, Florestine and Peterson Masicotte; sisters, Nancy Charles, Cornelia “Connie” Charles-Adams; brothers, Kenneth Francis and Miguel Charles; partner, Francois Djidji; niece, V’Kesha Adams; and nephew, Austin Francis; aunts, Isidora Pharoah, Veronica George, Catherine St. Luce, Hyacinth George and Joan George-Francis; uncle, John-Baptiste George; and many loving cousins and friends.
Ezmin was born in the commonwealth of Dominica on March 22, 1979, to Florestine Massicotte and the late Franklin Charles. She relocated to St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, and graduated third in her class from Charlotte Amalie High School in 1997. Her collegiate career began at the University of Pittsburgh, where she earned her bachelor of science degree in molecular biology in 2001, and a doctorate of medicine, with honors, in 2006. She was honored to complete her internal medicine residency at the University of Chicago Medical Center. She completed her fellowship in pulmonary and critical care medicine at the Duke School of Medicine in 2012.
Upon completion of her fellowship, she worked as a pulmonary and critical care physician in Virginia Beach at Virginia Sentara Princess Anne Hospital. She later moved to Raleigh, N.C., in 2016, when she continued her medical career at WakeMed Hospital, serving as director of pulmonary medicine, where she cared for her patients until the time she was hospitalized as a result of her diagnosis.
Ezmin was diagnosed with acute T-cell lymphoblastic leukemia on Aug. 14, 2019. Over the last 18 months, she endured intensive chemotherapy in an attempt to obtain a sustained remission. Though she initially achieved this remission after her first 12 months of therapy, her disease was aggressive and she unfortunately relapsed. She was hospitalized for several stretches since June 2020, continuing to receive multiple cycles of treatment. She was briefly transferred to WakeMed rehab in December 2020, and was happy to be back at WakeMed with her colleagues.
Through it all, she lived with such grace and tenacity. She was hopeful, positive, strong, courageous and brave. In the midst of fighting for her life, she managed to appreciate each moment and never stopped being an amazing mom to her two beautiful children. She remained connected to her family across virtual platforms during her long stretches in the hospital. She watched her son take his first steps, say his first words, was baptized and turned 2 years old. She was able to teach her 6-year-old daughter to read, helped with her virtual instruction over the last year, apply make-up and made her unicorn birthday party dreams come true.
As Ezmin lost her hair, she showed her usual positivity and embraced her new look with a pizza and makeup party. When it was possible, she took walks around the nurse’s station on her floor to stay fit and upbeat during hospitalizations. She always showed her gratitude for the nurses and doctors and was known to throw surprise donut parties.
Ezmin was a talented artist and painted a number of beautiful pictures for her friends, families, nurses and doctors from her hospital bed. Each night, she would hold a Zoom call with her friends and performed in a nightly “turn up” where she rapped about beating cancer. She is lovingly known as Primrose, DJ EZ Primrose, and “THE” Remission Queen!
Ezmin was an incredible woman who aimed to enhance the lives of everyone with whom she came in contact. She was a fun-loving, intentional, devoted, and loving woman. Ezmin loved her children with every fiber of her being. Her family was her life and she treasured every interaction with her friends. Her smile lit up a room. Everyone who knew her was inundated by her smile.
As a fan of Rihanna, she can be seen fashionably adorned with her Fenty beauty products. She was a traveler extraordinaire who took the opportunity to visit many countries across the globe. She never missed an opportunity to engage with her family and enjoyed life’s greatest treasures, often taking the charge to initiate plans for her family’s annual reunion.
Ezmin had so much to offer to the world. We are all better for her inclusion in our lives and her beautiful spirit and legacy will continue to bless countless others. So many people love her, and we are thanking God for allowing us to be honored by her presence for 41 years. Please keep her family — but most of all her children — in your thoughts and prayers.
“I chose to be strong because I don’t have another choice. I chose to keep fighting because I want to live. I have two little ones at home that depend on me. I continue to fight and celebrate living.” — Ezmin George, MD.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, March 6, at Mitchell Funeral Home from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. A funeral service for family will begin at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel, with interment to follow at Raleigh Memorial Park.
Chapel seating is limited to 50 people. Live streaming will begin at 10:50 a.m. through the Facebook page of Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park. Zoom meeting information will be added for those attending virtually due to COVID precautions. If you would like to leave a favorite memory or story of Dr. Ezmin or a message of condolence to her family, you may do so within “Add a Memory.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.