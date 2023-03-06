Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Ezra A. Gomez, Jr. on Feb, 21, 2023, at his residence at the age of 88.
Ezra A. Gomez, Jr., is survived by his wife, Ena Donovan Gomez; sons, Glen Anthony Gomez (Marie) Todd Tracy Gomez (Joan); grandsons, Ezra Gomez III, Jahmal Gomez; brothers, Wilbert Gomez; sisters, Ena Hodge, Joyce Gomez, Juliette Gooding, Vivian Bailey; brothers-in-law, Calvin, Elroy Donovan, Alphonse Gooding; sisters-in-law, Pacita Donovan, Blanche Griffith, Verna Gomez; nephews, Glenville Gomez, Niels and Michael Gooding, Lee and Craig Hodge, Jason Charles; nieces, Renee Hodge, Charmaine and Melanie Gomez, Hadiyah Charles.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Faith Christian Fellowship Church. Viewing begins at 8:30 a.m. Service begins at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
For online condolences or to share a special memory, please visit the Hurley website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
