The family of Falliceta "Fele" Garvey would like to announce her passing. She was born on Nov. 25, 1949, on the beautiful Caribbean island of Antigua and went on to be with the Lord on March 4, 2023 in Charlotte, NC.
Fele was an incredibly devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She cherished her family near and far. She was employed at the Washboard Laundry for over 30 years.
Fele is survived by her husband, Roy Garvey; children, Pauline Scott, Carlton Maynard, Marissa Garvey, Aletha Garvey-Hunt, and Royson Garvey; son-in-law, Rashad Hunt; daughter-in-law, Kalima Smith-Garvey; grandchildren, Nyambi Gore, De'Shawn Maynard, Louis Greiner, Jordan Finke, Noah Brey, M'Kissa Aska, Makai Dorsett, Maleah Williams, M'Chaelah Edwards, and Malakai Walker; great grandchildren, Makari Aska and Myani Parsons; parents, Amanda "Sherri" Scott White and Arthur Scott (deceased); sisters, Yvonne Waldron, Pamella "Pam" Richardson, and Patricia "Patsy" Scott; brothers, Daril Scott and Michael Scott; mother-in-law, Doris Garvey (deceased); sister-in laws, Lydia Scott, Veronica "Joycie" Industrious, Pamela "Pam" Garvey, and Myrna Garvey; brother-in-laws, Jerome "Wally" Waldron, Ivan Richardson (deceased), Eustace "Val" Garvey, and Dennis Garvey (deceased); nieces, Neta Christopher, Denesha Hanson, Dr. Monique Bowman, Renee Govia, Darlene Scott-Johnson, Tamika Scott Richards, Dr. Takara Scott, and Daria Scott; and nephews, Dean Martin (deceased), Shawn Waldron, Dwayne Richardson, and Davon Richardson.
Fele is also survived by special friends, Celia McEvoy, Lauretta Jarvis, the staff and patrons of Washboard Laundry, Tutu Church of God (Holiness) congregation, Redemption Worship Center - Church of God of Prophecy (North Carolina) congregation, and many friends, godchildren, aunts, uncles, cousins, great nieces, and great nephews too numerous to mention.
Fele's life will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Church of God of Prophecy. The viewing will begin at 9 a.m. with the service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment will be at the Smith Bay Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services and Alexander Funeral Home Inc. (Charlotte, NC).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.