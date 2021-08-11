Faye Snow LaFever left us all on June 15, 2021, after a cancer experience. She was born in Toledo, Ohio, in 1943 and moved to St. Thomas in 1968.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Jack Snow; and her husband, Kieth LaFever.
Faye was multi-talented and enjoyed being a hairdresser, florist, travel agent and most of all an extraordinary, much-beloved friend to many. Her love, wisdom and kindness will never be forgotten. Donations in her memory can be made to the Humane Society of St. Thomas, P.O. Box 8150, St. Thomas 00801.
