Felecita Elizabeth Sprauve, fondly known as Phillicia or "Phil", departed this life on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Sandy Springs, Georgia, after a brave battle with colon cancer. Phil was 60 years old.
Phil is preceded in death by her mother, Vivian T. Sprauve; father, Samuel Daly; sister, Eleanor Plaskett; and brother, Lueben Davis. Left to mourn her passing and carry on her legacy are her daughters, Jonelle St. Lewis and Jonessa St. Lewis; her son, John St. Lewis II; her brothers, Oscar Jacobs, Clarence Davis, Edward Davis, and Haldayne Sprauve; her sisters, Muriel Manchester, Annette Percival, and Daphne Davis O’Neal; her close friends and family, John St. Lewis, Tracy Lettsome, Janine Percival, Jasmine Hopkins, Lydia Thomas, Donna Lee-George Jackson, Diane Holloway, Ella Bridgewater, and Tracy Piper; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; as well as countless friends whose lives she touched and enriched.
Phil was born on August 3, 1962, on St. Thomas, United States Virgin Islands to Vivian T. Sprauve and Samuel Daly. She was a lively and rambunctious spirit in her youth, always eager to play sports and spend time with her older brothers. At a young age, piano lessons and her ability to learn musical notes quickly earned her accolades at several piano recitals. However, because of the social interaction and engagement of playing sports, she hid that talent and playing sports won. This boundless energy accompanied her to Charlotte Amalie High School, where her love for athletics thrived, particularly in track and field. Her dedication and talent earned her a scholarship at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, where she continued her athletic pursuits and also became a cherished member of the Eta Beta chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Phil's time at the university culminated in her earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.
After college, Phil didn't hang up her sports shoes. She continued to shine in the field of athletics, representing the US Virgin Islands in Tae Kwon do. Her prowess in the sport earned her a bronze medal at the 1987 Pan American Championships in Guayaquil, Ecuador. She also proudly represented her country at the World Championships in Barcelona, Spain, and the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul, Korea.
After her standout athletic career, Phil transitioned towards academia, earning her Master's in Business Administration from the University of the Virgin Islands in 1993. Known for her unwavering desire to uplift others, she championed her role in assisting new students to successfully transition into university life. This dedication to mentorship also shone brightly beyond the university. On her return to the island in 2008, Phil was a devoted mentor to the youth of the US Virgin Islands, coaching swimming and teaching middle school math. She also gave her time to the community, volunteering for political campaigns, feeding the food insecure, and being a part of the local Methodist Church. Also, her love for her culture was always present as she actively participated in BVI and VI heritage festivals, both on the island and stateside. Through these actions, Phil etched a legacy of service, mentorship, and love that will continue to inspire.
As a sports enthusiast, she settled in Atlanta for the 1996 Olympics, as the vibrant city created a strong desire to raise her children there. A beloved mother, she dedicated herself to her kids and always wanted them to pursue their dreams. From reading to them in their youth, to answering calls at any hour, singing, dancing, and watching movies together, her love and devotion were unending.
Phil was passionate about cinema, often going to the movies multiple times a week. She was known for her vibrant clothing choices, and her delight in shopping - particularly for others. She always brought her free spirit to any function.
In 2014, she relocated to San Antonio, TX carrying with her the spirit of service that was an integral part of her identity. She continued to serve her community by volunteering at soup kitchens and nursing homes, furthering her legacy of service and passing it down to her children.
Recently, she transitioned from working with tax codes to pursuing a business venture. Always striving for equality, Phil purchased her first commercial vehicle and trained women in a predominantly male field of commercial trucking. Her tenacity and dedication made her a great mentor to her family, friends, and the community.
Phil will always be remembered for her unwavering spirit, her joyous laughter, and the light she brought into every room. Her vibrance, welcoming aura, and luminous smile uplifted anyone in her presence. Her legacy of love, dedication, and service to others will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.
In her memory, we are reminded of the importance of mentorship, service, family, community, and embracing the colorful moments in life.
May she Rest in Eternal Peace.
The Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel in Marietta, Georgia. The family will receive friends on the same day from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
