Felicindo Sánchez (Cowboy), 70, died at Schneider Hospital on June 11, 2020.
He was born in Higuey, Dominican Republic, on Jan. 20, 1950, the son of the late Epifania Sanchez and Felipe Castillo.
Felicindo emigrated to St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands, in September 1987. Felicindo was a hard-worker, a trait he got from both of his parents. Felicindo began working in construction on St. John in the late ’80s. His great craftsmanship can be found in numerous homes throughout St.John.
Felicindo returned to Higuey often, where he enjoyed working on his land. Felicindo enjoyed being around his horses and many cattle in the countryside. Felicindo loved mariachi music and was a huge fan of Vicente Fernandez among many other singers. Country living was his passion, which is why he was nicknamed “Cowboy”.
Felicindo will be truly missed by his family and friends.
Felicindo leaves behind his only son, Leonardo Sánchez Castillo; four grandsons; and his sisters, Rosa, Zenaida, Victoria, Hilda; brother, Francisco Sánchez; and many nieces and nephews, and countless friends.
Mass will be on Sunday, June 21, at the Church of God in Estate Pastory, St. John. The viewing will be at 10 a.m. and Mass starts at 1 a.m.
On Thursday, June 25, his remains will be transported to Higuey, where he will be laid to rest next to his parents and sister.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting public health mandates, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.