It is with deep sadness that the family of the late Felicita Rivera Ortiz announces her passing in St. Thomas, U.S Virgin Islands, on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Annas Retreat. The first and only viewing will begin at 9 a.m. and service at 10 a.m. There will be a service Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Villa Palmeras. Interment is at Villa Palmeras Municipal Cemetery in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Florentino Rivera Clemente, Salustiana Ortiz; brothers, Carlos Rivera, Pedro Juan Rivera, Felipe Rivera Juan Rivera, Rafael Rivera; sister, Teresa Rivera; and grandchild, Roberto Jose Monsanto Jr.
She is survived by her sons, Raphael Wilfred Monsanto Rivera, Roberto Jose Monsanto Sr.; daughters, Brenda I. Monsanto Rivera, Bernadette DeLourdes Monsanto; brother, Deogracias Rivera Manso; sisters, Carmin Rivera Ortiz, Milagros Rivera Ortiz; grandchildren, Raven Chelsey Monsanto, DeLanni Breana Matthew, Ja’Nay Joy Monsanto, Adaisha DeMone George, Jada Malaika Monsanto; great-grandchildren, Ava Monsanto-Feagins, Aiden Monsanto-Feagins; godchildren, Melva Falberg , Lindell “Butch” Esannason, Karl Hodge Jr.; adopted son, Alester Carty; adopted grandchildren, Dayana Hammond, Alejandra Sativa Pinto, Jose Ruben Pinto III, Jeremiah Douglas Pinto, Tiffani James, Matthias Gordon; nieces, Yamilka Franco, Melva Falberg, Julia Tapia, Brunilda Tapia, Myraida Rivera, Sulema Rivera, Denisse Rivera, Caitin Rivera, Teresita Rivera, Carmin Rivera, Aida Luz Rivera, Katin Rivera; nephews, Irby Rivera, Thomas Rivera, Guillermo Rivera, Jose Javier Franco, Carlos Rafael Rivera, Pedro Luis Rivera, Junior Rivera, Holvin Rivera, Pedro Juan Rivera, Roberto Rivera; and special friends, Gloria and Joseph Lambert, Dolores Velazquez, Yira Aubain, Ruth DeMotta, Raquel Camacho, Clemencia Ramirez, Venanco Heredia, Lucy Rivera, JoAnn Crawford Christian, Denver Gordon, Lorna and Robert Richardson, Judy Morales, Natasha Harrigan.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.