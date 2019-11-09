Mr. Felipe Ayala Sr., an educator in the V.I. public school system for more 40 years, including Adult Continuing Education, passed away on Oct. 26, 2019.
The first viewing is Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Turnbull's Funeral Home.
The service is Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at Ss. Peter and Paul Cathedral.
All tributes must be emailed to ayalatributes1@gmail.com on or before Nov. 10.
He is survived by his mother, Eliecadia Blancero; wife, Maria E Hill Ayala; son, Felipe Ayala, Jr.; daughter, Ingrid Marie Ayala; grandchildren, Terriya Adelle Thomas, Terrell Awlando Thomas,
Teryssa Amoi’ Thomas; great-grandson, Tahir-Salehe Ajai’i Richards; sisters, Luz Maria Ayala, Maria Teresa Klyvert; sisters-in-law, Lyra Anthony, Lyra Hodge, Alliwine Smith, Darlene Hill Forbes; brothers-in-law, Stedroy Hill, Ludrick Thomas; special nieces, Debbie Ann Klyvert-Smith, Miriam Rentas-Webb, Maria del Carmen Rentas, Winifred Anthony-Todman; special nephews, Mario Rentas, Wilfredo Rentas, Robert Klyvert; pets, Chinito (cat) and Tyana (dog); friends and family, Carmen Dennis, Shauna Innis, CAHS Class of 1957, the Bordeaux Bus Crew, the Wenner family, the Amaro family, the Muller School family, P.R.\V.I. Friendship Committee, the Cancryn School family, the CAHS-ESL family, Adult Continuing Education Family, Friends of Denmark; and many, many more godchildren, friends and family too numerous to mention.
Funeral services are entrusted to Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
