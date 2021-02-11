The Nicholas family is saddened to announce the passing of Felix Nicholas, who died Feb. 3, 2021, at Orlando Regional Medical Center in Orlando, Fla.
Felix was born in Sulphur Springs, St. Lucia, and lived most of his life in St. Thomas, USVI. He was an active member of The Healing Center New Testament Church of God and was a firm believer in helping others maintain family values and the family structure. As an entrepreneur, he owned both a certified construction business and a taxi service, which supported his family and the community.
Felix was survived by his wife of four years, Arlene Walwyn; and her six children, Lorraine, James, Fitzroy, Julio, Felix, and Jeremy; 15 grandchildren; godson, Anai "Papa"; seven children with his former wife Mary Pamela Nicholas, whom he was married to for 35 years: Dawne Moore (Cyrus), Dwayne Bass, Keri Reid, Cletus Nicholas (Judith), Kingsley Nicholas, David Nicholas, Daron Nicholas (Dawn); and 10 grandchildren, D’rice Moore, De’Jah Bass, Jamal Moore, Kellie Chapman, De’Avion Reid, Jose-ann Chapman, De’Vaughn Reid, Terrence Nicholas, Kayanna Nicholas.
He was also survived by his siblings, Martha Nicholas, Agatha Nicholas-Joseph, and Charles Albert and their families; and his uncles, Albere Albert, and Lennox Albert.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Ephraim Nicholas and Bertie Albert Nicholas; two sisters, Anestasia Eugene, and Louisa Mathurin; and a brother, Ferdinand Nicholas.
He also left to mourn, Nicholas family, Albert family, Alexander family, Eugene family, and the Mathurin family.
The first viewing will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at Blyden Memorial Chapel, which is across the street from Western Cemetery. A second viewing will be 9 a.m. Feb. 20, 2021, at the Healing Center New Testament Church of God at 41D Contant, St. Thomas, USVI (next to the Old Mill). The service will follow at 10 a.m. at the same location.
Burial will be at Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements will be handled by Turnbull's Funeral Home.
