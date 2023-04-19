The family of Felix V. (Nancito) Esquerdo, Jr. announces his passing on March 5, 2023, in Miami, Florida. He is survived by his mother, Angelica “Angie” Esquerdo; brothers, Thomas William “Willie” Esquerdo and Felix Ramon “Munchito” Esquerdo; his sisters, Angelica Esquerdo, Ana LaMotta, Dr. Dora “Susie” Hill; son, Devon Faulkner; nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Special friends and family, Vernon Nesbitt, Dan McDermott, Lucho and Carmen Vincent. He also leaves to mourn members of Audain, Pickering Lindesay, Phaire, Spenceley, Watlington, Garfield, Quinones, Ortiz, Sebastien Bagwell Rogers, Rhymer, Donovan, Lima, Matthews, Delagarde, Greaux. Other relatives and friends, home and abroad, that are too many to mention.
