With great sadness we announce the loss of our beloved father, grandfather, friend, cousin, and uncle Fenrick Riviere better known as “Son.” Fenrick passed away on March 30, 2023, at the age of 84 years old on the island of St. Thomas, USVI.
He is survived by his wife, Rosemarie Lydia Riviere, and his children, Francine Riviere, Mathew Riviere, Yolanda Riviere, Roland Riviere, Frank Riviere, Davidson Riviere, Heather George and Cheryl Riviere. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, four sisters, one brother, and many nieces, nephews, and friends too numerous to mention.
First viewing will be at Turnbull Funeral Home on Friday, April 21, 2023, from 4 to 6 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the New Herrunhut Moravian Church in St. Thomas, USVI on Saturday, April 22, 2023. The viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. followed by service at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Eastern Cemetery in Smith Bay.
A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. Please join us to mourn the passing of Fenrick Riviere better known as “Son.”
Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.turnbullsfuneralhomevi.com. Professional services have been entrusted to: The Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services, 3815 Crown Bay Ste 10 Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands 00802. Office: 340-779-6565 and Fax: 340-779-6566.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.