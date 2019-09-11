We regret to announce the passing of Fequiere Degrange, who died Aug. 30, 2019.
The viewing will be held Thursday, Sept. 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
The viewing will be held Friday, Sept. 13 from 9 to 10 a.m. with services to follow right after at 10 a.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Michaelle Felix; daughters, Fendena DeGrange, Fransseca DeGrange, Alicha DeGrange; mother, Jackline Maurand; grandson, Fenderson Peter Atout; sisters, Arline DeGrange, Micheline DeGrange; brothers, Wedson DeGrange, Melidor DeGrange, Bickenson DeGrange; other family and friends; and many other friends and family.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
