Friends and relatives are advised of the passing of our beloved Ferdinand Nathanael Marshall, better known as Ferdie, Ferda, 2pac or Six.
The first viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
The second viewing will be at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Memorial Moravian Church, with service starting at 10 a.m.
Interment will be at Western Cemetery.
The family requests neutral colors or shades of brown be worn. In lieu of flowers, a special collection will be taken during the service for his children.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harold Marshall, Genetha Marshall, Norma Miller Slocombe and Mervin Slocombe all of Barbados, WI; and cousins, Vida Carrington-Barnett (UK), Eudasy Marshal and Miriam Marshall.
He is survived by his father, Daniel Marshall, better know as “John” or “Beige”; mother, Wednie Hazel; stepmother, Onnestine Marshall; stepfather, Norris Hazel; daughters, Tammilea Marshall and Secoiya Gumbs; sons, Akiem, Kamari, Jekoi, Knai and Kajari Marshall; sisters, Kimberly Marshall-Stapleton and Desiree Marshall; brother and stepbrother, Kerry Marshall and Dennis Ham; sister-in-law, Stacey Tavernier-Marshall; brother-in-law, JahMarie Stapleton; uncles, Cecil Marshall, Victor and Leroy Miller, and Colton Slocombe of Barbados, WI; aunts, Effna Carrington of Barbados, Lillian Yearwood of England, Oakley Miller and Esther Hazel of Barbados, WI; great-aunt, Carmen Miller of Barbados, WI; nieces, Kaylene Marshall, KyOari Sanders, Jaylien Stapleton and Lisa-Marie Hodge; nephew, Leondre’ Marshall; cousins, Delvin, Garfield, Delriese and Berecia Marshall, Kadyrah Coggins, Shanice and Antonia Als, Nara Remise, Michael Coggins, Jenelle Burley-Francis, Marvid Henry-Marshall, Shamika Marshall-Colbourne, Delvin Marshall Jr., Delvon Marshall, Shikarah and Shakima Marshall, Anthony Marshall (Canada), Marilyn Marshall (UK), Margaret Carrington (UK), Sandra Carrington (UK), David Carrington (UK), Carol and David Yearwood (UK), Dwight Marshall (Barbados), Catherine Maynard (Barbados), Dale and Ingrid Henry (Barbados), Aubrey Marshall (N.Y.), Roger, Vashti, Gabriel, Cynthia and Elizabeth Sealey of Barbados and New York respectively; Ricardo Medford (Barbados), Patricia King (N.Y.), Sandra, Desmond, Ezra, Jason and Jamar Cumberbatch (Barbados), Fabian Meadeford, Rudolph Meadeford, Katherine Henry, Amariah Henry, Saraiah Henry, Eloise, Angela, Carlo, Nalda, and Wendell Homes (Barbados, N.Y.) Ann, Marva, David, Tony and Lionel Meadeford (Barbados), Pastor Adorne Brunes, Pastor Anthony Meadeford and family, Ainsley Ward and family; special companion, Deshanna Anthony; goddaughter, Shu’Rayne Martin; best friend, Cashburt Etienne Jr.; friends, Coralee Brun and Cherylyn Powell; special friends, Della Thompson, Carmen Thomas, Kishawnie DeShatlo, Jewel Malloy, Cordell Rhymer Jr. and Carlton Charleswell; many relatives and friends including the Lewises of Barbados and New York. the Quinton, Watson, Pollard, Warrell and Haynes families all of Barbados, the Marshalls of Roseau Dominica and Castries of St. Lucia.
Arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.