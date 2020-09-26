Friends and relatives are advised of the passing of our beloved Fernando Cameron, aka Camo, who died in Lake Mary, Fla., on Sept. 8, 2020, at the age of 81.
Funeral services will be held Monday, Sept. 28, from 10 a.m. to noon at Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services. Interment will be in Tortola, BVI.
He was survived by his wife, Mariet Cameron; children, Alric, Stephanie, Jalani and Jabradli Cameron, Morsha, Merick and Kemo Smith; daughter-in-law, Rosalie Cameron; grandchildren, Alyssa, Ryan, Abigail, Jesua, Jalania, Jaleel, Jalen Cameron, Shakeem, Raheem, Talesha, K’zaria, K’mori, Meriq M’Kyda, Jcori, Jordan and Deondre Smith; great-grandchildren, Jayden Cameron and Dream Smith; brothers, Alchardio and Romeo Cameron; sisters, Erica Donovan, Helen Phillip, Alpha Robinson, Angelica Smith, Wisteria Donovan, Jennifer Bertie and Stephony Francis; mother-in-law, Adena Brathwaite; sisters-in-law, Karen and Utah Cameron, Jacqui Thomas, Juliet Brathwaite, Yvette Maduro, and Bernadette Brathwaite; brothers-in-law, Leonardo and Godfrey Donovan, Haldean Bastian, Malvern and Myron Brathwaite.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family respectfully requests that all attendees adhere to social distancing guidelines and all other safety rules.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
