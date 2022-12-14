Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Fernella Lenora Marshall Anthony on Nov. 18, 2022.
Fernella Anthony was preceded in death by her mother, Victoria Tittle Williams; father, Cyril Marshall; son, Lawrence Jacobs; brothers, Hugh Conroy Williams, Elwalder Williams, and Reginald Williams (Sonny).
Fernella Anthony is survived by her son, St. Clair Jacobs; daughter/niece and son-in-law (caretakers), Pamela Williams Murray and Garth Murray; honorary son, Angel “Butch” Dawson; honorary daughters, Winifred Wayland and Naomi Monsanto; brother, Anthony Williams (Tony or Toro); sister, Juanita Williams; grandchildren, Jasmine Jacob Sims, Charleen Jacobs and Howard Gayle; great-grandchildren, Amaya Sims and Amir Sims; uncles, Alphaeus William Tittle and Gershom Lewis; nephews, Steven (Samantha) Williams and Nicholas Williams; nieces, Donna Ferris, Denise Ferris, Avril (Carlos) Maynard, Victoria Williams, Avery (Darnell) Shaw,Adele Williams, Nihjole Heskey, Andrea Heskey, Lorna Peterson, Karen Williams, and Ria Williams; great-nephews, Christian McBean, Calix Jamerson, Camden McBean, Cas Ferris, Amaya Sikes and Cameron Sikes; great-nieces, Jada Vilcin, Kailey Walker, Ceniyah Weekes and Ameera Parks; brother-in-law, Miles Williams; sisters-in-law, Eudaly Williams, Audrey Williams, and Maureen Williams; godchildren, Phyllis Almestica, Monaly Richards, Callix Crabbe, Shenobia Rouse, Ira McKay, and Aubrey Ruan III.
Also left to mourn are her special caregivers, Sharlene Thomas and Maude Brown; special cousins, Geraldine (Raymond) Bridgewater-Hodge, Gwendolyn Ryan, Ylanda Goodwin, Vernie Lake, Ferdinand Barreiro and George Barreiro, Lolita Hampson, Cory Joseph and Sharon Joseph, Naomi Henry, James Aaron, Pamela Isaac Larson, Novella Tittle and Blondel Davis, Patsy Browne, Eurena Charles and Doradeen Tittle, Irene Tittle, and Elaine Tittle, and many others too numerous to mention.
Her special friends are Jacqueline Pascal-Mercer and family, Alana Crabbe and family, Melissa Brown and family, Annette Parson and family, Maisie Harvey, Estillita Peterson, the Prentice family, the Roberts family, Joyce Lebron and family, Vida Rouse, the Freeman family, the Wilkinson family and the Smith family.
Family members include the Aarons, Tittle, Byam, Barreiro, Smiths, Joseph, Challenger and Merchants of Antigua.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service on Friday, Dec. 16, at Memorial Moravian Church. The viewing will be from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. with the service to follow at 10 a.m.
Interment will be in Memorial Moravian Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. For online condolences or to share a special memory, visit the Hurley website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
