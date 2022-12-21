Friends and family are advised of the passing of our beloved Fidel Castro Ostalaza, better known as “King Fidel,” who passed away on Dec. 8, 2022, athis residence.
He was preceded in death by his father, Juan Ostalaza and mother, Lillian Hodge Ostalaza.
He is survived by his daughters, Shamika Ostalaza, Shaniqua Ostalaza, Sanika Ostalaza and sons, Akeem Ostalaza, Fidel Ostalaza Jr., Malik Ostalaza and Shakeem Ostalaza; granddaughters, Shamiqua Ostalaza, Je’Maya Phillip, Sy’esia Ludvig, Shanye Ostalaza and Saniya Ostalaza; grandsons, Fidel Ostalaza Jr., Shakeel Ostalaza, Christoper Bachan and Christian Bachan; brothers, Ronald (Azula) Ostalaza and Allie Ostalaza; sisters, Carmen Ostalaza, Linda Ostalaza, and Denise Ostalaza and Minister Ana Maria Creque.
He is also survived by his uncles, Geraldo Hodge Jr., Gilbert Hodge and Keith Schneider; aunts, Geraldine Hodge, Gwendolyn Hodge, Merle Dennis, Yvonne Hodge May, Juliet Ortiz and Janice Hodge; nephews, Alston Jr., Deshawn Creque, Shomari Ostalaza, Azula Jr. Ostalaza, Elijah Ostalaza, Jamal and Sabu Abramson, Joshua Labeet, Jermaine Parrilla, Jahlah Parrilla, Juan Parrilla III, Simba and James Marshall; great nephews, Teo Thomas, Harmony Ostalaza, Shomari Ostalaza Jr., Azula Ostalaza II, Jaylen Benjamin, Jaden Storment, Leonado Nucci, Liam Lewis, Lucas Lewis, Levi Lewis, Drew Hugh, Tommy Howard Jr., Jayden Howard, Ethan Parrilla, Kobe Parrilla and Romeo Parrilla; nieces, Peaches, Kaya, Kayan, Alisha Ostalaza, Sanika Abramson, Stephanie Lyghts, Bobbie Jean Lewis, Lydia Lee and Lucia Lee Nucci, Kyra Labeet, Kema Labeet, Yolandita “Ponchie” Abbott and Kimberly Atkinson; great niece, Lala Storment, Sofia Nucci, Simone Boyn, Tia Lee, Amaya Furse, Leanna Kaine, Elana Parrilla, Cienna Parrilla, Serenity Parrilla and Jasmin Abramson.
He is also survived by his cousins, Rivo Hodge, Maria Hodge, Racheal Hodge, Brenda Lockard and Laurel Chesterfield; sister-in-law, Marlene Ostalaza; brother-in-law, Alston Magic Creque Sr., Sharon Creque, Kishma Creque, Dexter Creque, Ulric Creque; and special friends, Mary Petersen, Mary A. Hunter-Austin, Bernice Hodge, Roger Storment, Max Nucci Bongiomi, Diamond Carter, Vecente Britt, Jacquelene Parrilla, Maria Parrilla, Yazmin Parrilla, Jerome Lake, Danley Cuffy, Michelle Martinez, Barbara Lyghts, Huelon Lyghts, Shirley Robinson, Clara Lewis, Acelia Vincent, Vernell Stevens, Irene Williams and family, the Monsanto family, the Clendinen Family, Barry Family, Hodge Family, Creque Family, Labeet Family, Lyghts Family, White Family and the Braithwaite family.
Arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services. The first viewing will take place at Turnbull’s Funeral Home on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. The second viewing will be on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, from 10 to 11 a.m. and church service at 11 a.m. at Word of Faith International Christian Center, 8354 Estate Contant (Old Mill), St Thomas, VI 00802. (340) 774-8617.
Interment will be in the East End Smith Bay Cemetery. Tributes and messages can be emailed to: tributesfidelostalaza@gmail.com no later than Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.
Monetary donations toward the funeral cost can be sent to: PayPal@shaniquaostalaza
