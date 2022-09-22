Fitzgerald Rowe
We regret to announce that Fitzgerald Rowe passed on July 16, 2022, in Brooklyn, New York.
Fitzgerald Herbert Rowe was born on Feb. 25, 1938, in St. Michael, Barbados, West Indies. Fitz spent his childhood in Barbados where he attended a trade school for automotive repair and thereafter immigrated to the island of St. Thomas in the United States Virgin Islands (V.I.).
While in St. Thomas Fitz met and married Iva Woods, and from that union, one son, Adrian Rowe, was born.
Fitzgerald Rowe was actively involved with the local Democratic Party, community development, and the tourism industry. He was proud of his Bajan roots, was a proud member of the Barbados Association, and even ascended its ranks to eventually serve as President. In this capacity, he led his organization to give back to the VI Community in various ways, including a scholarship for high school seniors. His love for celebrating his heritage also led him to work each year tirelessly to make sure visitors to the Carnival Village could enjoy flying fish from the Barbados Association booth.
His service to the V.I. community was also displayed when Rowe joined the Rotary Club of St. Thomas II in January 1982. He served on several committees, especially the Senior Citizen’s Committee, which he chaired for several years. He became president in Rotary Year 2004-2005, where he and his board donated $205,000 to the Charlotte Kimmelman Cancer Institute, Rotary II’s largest single donation.
His service complemented his business acumen. Fitzgerald, also known as Fitz, Pepe Rowe, and Rowe, was a prominent business owner of V.I. Executive Service, V.I. Auto Rental and later a franchisee to National Car Rental. As a member of Skål International, he traveled the world. Even after his retirement, he and Iva could often be found on a cruise ship.
In September 2017, Fitz and Iva relocated to Brooklyn, New York. On July 16, 2022, Fitzgerald Rowe departed this life after an extended illness.
He is preceded in death by his son, Adrian; sisters, Kathleen, Lorretta, Elrita, and Audrey, and brothers; Adrian, Keith, and Allen.
He is survived by his loving wife, Iva Rowe; sister, Jean Mayers; brother-in-law, Will Woods; sister-in-law, Joyce Woods; goddaughters, Monique Toussaint and Angela Payne; special friends, attorney Clive Rivers, Mr. and Mrs. Claude Simmonds and family; Mr. and Mrs. Michael Toussaint and family; Jessica Payne and family; Greta Nicholls and family; and a host of other families and friends, too numerous to mention but who all love and will miss him dearly.
On July 22, Fitzgerald Rowe was laid to rest at Pinelawn Memorial Park and Arboretum in Farmingdale, New York. His legacy for service continues in all of the lives that he impacted while on earth.
