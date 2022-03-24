Fitzroy Smith
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Fitzroy Smith, better known as Blackie, who departed this earth on March 9, 2022. He was the son of Elfreda James and Ernest Smith.
After migrating from Grace Farm, the “Mud”, Antigua, Blackie made St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, his home for more than 65 years. He served the community as a taxi driver for more than 60 years, having joined the V.I. Taxi Association as a member in 1965.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Gertrude Smith, Judy Smith, Melda Charles, Elijah Smith; and daughter, Jean Smith.
He leaves to mourn his wife, Ms. Theresa Adams (separated); children, Joan, Joyce, James, Fitzroy Jr., Julie, Vernon, Linda and Elroy; sons-in-law, Byron Todman and Orson Webbe; daughter-in-law, Nicole Smith; grandchildren, Keturah Nesbitt, Byron Todman Jr., Diamond Ash, Myles Todman, Kalil Todman, Jade Joseph, Esther Walters, Elisa Webbe, Josiah Webbe, Jordan Webbe, Ciarra Smith, Sade Smith; siblings, Veron Charles, Selena Charles, Beatrice Smith, Vernon Charles (Antigua), Melvin Smith (Canada); nephews, Joe Weekly; special nephew, Ernest Quetel; nieces, Darnishous Weekly Thompson (Detroit), Valencia Quetel (Antigua); and special friends, Clayton Joseph, Webert Liberte and Gilmene Lume.
He also leaves to mourn other family members and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service celebrating his life on Sunday, March 27, at 10 a.m. at Shiloh Seventh-day Adventist Church, which is across from the Tutu Fire Station.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit, www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
