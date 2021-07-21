On July 2, 2021, at 12 p.m., Florinda James, better know as “Peggy,” went to be with the Lord.
Mrs. James is survived by her five children, Patricia, Colleen, Ishmael, Marian and Thomas Jr., along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The first viewing will be at Turnbull’s Funeral Home today from 4 to 6 p.m. The second viewing will be Thursday, July 22, at Christchurch Methodist (Market Square) from 9 to 10 a.m., with services to follow immediately after at 10 a.m.
Interment will follow at Smith Bay Eastern Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
