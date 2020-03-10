Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Frances Pauline Victoria Brotherson on February 18, 2020 at the age of 81 at Schneider Regional Medical Center.
Frances Brotherson is survived by her:
Sons: William Julius, Joseph, Samuel, Keith
Daughters: Margaret, and Patricia Brotherson
Grandchildren: T'kisha, Danielle, George, & Montel Julius, Shenice, John Ashley, Katrina, Sylvester, Kiana, and Keara Brotherson Jaelan Sibilly
Brothers: Joseph, Samuel, and Thomas Julius
Sisters: Martha Daley, Susanna Henry, Lucretia, Yvonne William, Catherine Dowlin
Close friends: Dorothy Joseph, Juliette &Jennifer Lettsome, Corey Joseph, and Ms. Browne
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Funeral Service on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Wesley Methodist (Tutu). Viewing begins at 9:00am – 10:00am with service immediately following at 10:00am.
Interment: Eastern Cemetery
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
