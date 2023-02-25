Frances T Emery, 87, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away on Feb. 7, 2023. She was surrounded by her loving family and compassionate staff at Bridges Assisted Living and Rivers of Care. She was a special woman who touched the lives and hearts of all who knew her. Fran’s kindness, compassion and love towards her family and friends will forever be cherished and treasured.
Fran is pre-deceased by her husband of 47 years, John Colvin Emery Jr. and survived by her daughter, Tricia McGean of Lincoln MA; son, Michael Emery of Concord, MA; step-children, John Emery III of New York City, Susan Quinby of New York City, and Ann Emery of Franklin, TN; grandchildren, Michael and wife Maggie McGean of Cambridge, MA, Christopher McGean of Santa Monica, CA, Cheryl Emery of Miami, FL, Josh Hansen of Crestview Hills, KY, Will and Sara Young of Franklin, TN; Samantha Emery of New York City; and son-in-law, Geoff McGean of Lincoln, MA. She was predeceased by her sister Betsy Doran of Riverside, CT and Peggy Boire of Ottawa, Canada. She is survived by her sister Ginny Rose of Chico, CA
Fran was born on March 8, 1935, in East Orange, NJ to Edward and Elizabeth Toomy. She attended Connecticut College and worked in advertising in New York City following college. For many years, she enjoyed volunteering at Stamford Hospital in Stamford, CT.
In 1960, she married John, the love of her life, and celebrated 47 wonderful years together. They enjoyed traveling, hosting parties and tearing up the dance floor at every opportunity. However, Fran’s greatest joy was raising her children, Tricia and Michael, while becoming a loving mother to her stepchildren John, Susan, and Ann. The addition of grandchildren made Fran complete, even as she struggled to knit baby blankets and sweaters for them. Not a fan of the cold weather, she spent many winters in St. Croix, USVI playing bridge and golf during the day, and relishing dinners out with family and friends under her favorite moonlit, star filled sky.
Fran could often be found listening to music, hoping to spot an oriole on the golf course and was always looking forward to the next family gathering. Fran had a smile that would light up the room and even in her last days, you could count on her to flash that warm smile when anyone walked into the room. That bright smile will now be cherished by those up in heaven with her as she now joins her loving husband, John.
Thank you to the amazing staff at Bridges in Sudbury, her loving caregivers from Rivers of Care in Concord and the compassionate staff from Care Dimensions in Waltham.
A private interment will be held at a later date where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband at Lakeview Cemetery in New Canaan, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to support the charity of your choice.
