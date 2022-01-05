With profound sadness, we announce the passing of 69-year-old Francis Abraham, better known as Ako, Cherry, Harry or Boogla of Grand Bay, who resided in Orlando, Fla. He died on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021.
Left to mourn are his wife, Melanie Abraham in Orlando; father, Joseph Winney Abraham in St. Thomas; two children, daughter, Siana Abraham, son, Kahlil Abraham, both of Orlando;, stepchildren, Lynn Pacquette in Dominica, Kyle Antoine in Orlando; step-grandchildren, Kishyan Pacquette, Kursan Pacquette; two brothers, Leno Abraham and George Abraham in St. Thomas; five sisters, twin sisters, Fransisca Abraham in Jacksonville, Fla., Martha Abraham Joseph in Georgia, Catherine Abraham, Geraldine Titi Abraham, Marina Abraham Letham in St. Thomas; nieces, Jenifer Gabriel, Tiny Abraham, Jerlisha Wanner, Vanessa Abraham in St. Thomas, Denisa Drigo in Dominica, Jerviette Abraham Brown, Tedora Abraham, Tiniqua Abraham, Valina Abraham, Tania Abraham, Denise Drigo, Judy Titre, Debra Eugene Henry, Lisa Eugene Stuart, Shenika Abraham in the USA; nephews, Nicky Titre in the U.S. Army, Linky Abraham in St. Thomas, Jeffrey Antoine in St. Croix, Minton Xavier, Bernard Eugene, Dale and Kerdel Abraham, Ewan and Earl Leatham, Junie Llyold, Joel Abbott in the USA; special grandnieces and grandnephews, Melinda and Yashima Victorine, Mervin Nicholas, Tanasha Xavier, Queshaun Quest, andnd others too numerous to mention; in laws, Millicent Abraham and John Leatham in St. Thomas, Cleveland Pacquette, Gus Joseph in the USA, Cornelius Antoine, Julius Antoine, Claudius Antoine, Simon Antoine, Sydney Antoine, Millicent Titre, Valentin Linton, Theresa JnoLewis; close family, Fabian Laurent, Derrick Laurent, and others too numerous to mention.
Also left to mourn are his godson, Erickson Angol; close friends, Smith Blanc, Michael Angol, Marcel Henderson, Joseph Sonson Gregoire, Virgin Hector, better known as Te-Asay and family, Jane Dangelben and family, Theresa Leatham, better known as Ma kinard and family, Obin Mani Dangelben under the mango tree, the Jarvis family, Angela and family, Block 44 family, Layla Grand Bay, and other family and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral services will be Friday, Jan. 7, at 10 a.m. at Banfield Funeral
Home and Crematory.
