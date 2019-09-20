Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Francis Junior Bryan, who died on Sept. 16, 2019, at his residence.
Francis Junior Bryan is survived by his wife, Clara Sibilly Bryan; children, Marvin, Elisa and Ashley Bryan; grandchildren, Fernando Joseph, Jasmine, Tori and Paschal Bryan; daughter-in-law, Albertina Bryan; brothers,
Joseph Freddy, Edmund and Victor Bryan; sisters, Carmen Querrard, Noreen Essanason, Ethel Ledee, Beverly Kolet, Terry Lenga and Peggy Capozolli;
brothers-in-law, Isidore Querrard, Anton Esannason, Jacques Ledee, Eric Kolet, Arthur Lenga and Richard Capozzoli; and sisters-in-law,
Toni Bryan, Laura Bryan, Nancy Bryan, Lorraine Berry and Merlee Bryan.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Denise Bryan Kennon;
brothers, Ivan, James and William Bryan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help (Mafolie). The viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. The service will follow, immediately at 10 a.m. Interment is at Mafolie Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix. For online directions visit www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
