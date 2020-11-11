Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Frank Samuel on Oct. 17, 2020, in Florida at the age of 36.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne D. Samuel Sr.; aunts, Lois G. Turnbull, Leila G. McFarlane, Erna G. St. Juste; uncles, Frankin D. George, Ulric George, Rodney George; and cousins, Leona St. Juste Phipps, Darril Mc Farlane.
Frank Samuel was survived by his father, Aldis A. Samuel Sr., mother, Bodill G. Samuel; brother, Aldis A. Samuel Jr.; sisters, Delita N. Samuel, Desiree S. Scotland; nephews and nieces, Wayne Samuel Jr., Kenneth Scotland, Solomon Scotland, Sayni Scotland, Bridgette Scotland; brother-in-law, Edward Scotland; great-aunt, Cynthia G. Turnbull; aunts, Arita George, Brenda George, Marva G. Dowling; uncles, Sydney George Sr., Glendale A. George, the Rev. John C. George, Eric George Sr., Calhern George, Sr., Evan George, Elvin Samuel Sr., Vern George, Louisato George; cousins, Laverne Vialet, Flauda, Sharifa G. Jackson, Shanesha G. Richardson, Deborah Russell, Elton Russell, Diane Edwards, Janice Turnbull, Maurica George, Sasha George, Sundiata George, Germane G. Thomas, Calhern George Jr., Carlos George, Eric George Jr., Nicole George, Aeisha George, Denise Andrews, Delita Andrews, Ashley Andrews Jr., Menshaine A. George Sr., Masu George, Malane George, Brent Jarvis, Glen Williams, Esme G. Francois, Evan George Jr., Eldred George, Elton George, Leonard St. Juste, Casimi St. Juste Jr., Lorraine St. Juste Williams, Janet T. Formes, Renee G. President, Afram Dowling, Shawn Dowling, Gustave Dowling Jr., Seth George, Solomon George, Alexander George, Victor George, Dale Mc Farlane, Shamona George, Simon George, Gary Williams.
The first viewing will be held Monday, Nov. 16, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals from 5 to 7 p.m. The second viewing will be Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. The viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. with service immediately following at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings, which should not exceed 50.
