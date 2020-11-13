Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Frank Samuel on Oct. 17, 2020, in Florida at the age of 36.
He was preceded in death by his father, Aldis A. Samuel Sr.; brother, Wayne D. Samuel Sr.; aunts, Lois G. Turnbull, Leila G. McFarlane, Erna G. St. Juste; uncles, Franklin D. George, Ulric George, Rodney George; and cousins, Leona St. Juste Phipps, Darrell McFarlane.
Frank C. Samuel was survived by his mother, Bodill G. Samuel; brother, Aldis A. Samuel Jr.; sisters, Delita N. Samuel, Desiree S. Scotland; nephews and nieces, Wayne Samuel Jr., Kenneth Scotland, Solomon Scotland, Sajni Scotland, Bridgette Scotland; brother-in-law, Edward Scotland; great-aunt, Cynthia G. Turnbull; aunts, Arita George, Brenda George, Jean G. Andrews, Marigold G. Russell, Marva G. Dowling; uncles, Sydney George Sr., Vern George, Glendale A. George, Calhern E. George Sr., Eric R. George Sr., the Rev. John C. George, Evan George, Elvin Samuel Sr., Louisato George; and cousins, Laverne Vialet, Sharifa G. Jackson, Shanisha G. Richardson, Janet T. Forbes, Janice Turnbull, Elton Russell, Deborah Russell, Diane Edwards, Maurica George, Sundiata George, Sasha George, Germane G. Thomas, Calhern George Jr., Carlos George, Eric George Jr., Nicole George, Aisha George, Denise Andrews, Delita Andrews, Ashley Andrews Jr., Menshaine A. George Sr., Masii George, Makane George, Esme G. Francois, Evan George Jr., Eldred George, Elton George, Leonard St. Juste, Casimir St. Juste Jr., Lorraine St. Juste, Renee G. President, Afrom Dowling, Gustave Dowling Jr., Shawn Dowling, Solomon George, Samona George, Seth George, Simon George, Aleksander George, Victor George, Dale McFarlane, Brent Jarvis, Glen Williams, Gary Williams. Melonita Samuels, Anette Samuel, Claudette Samuel.
The first viewing will be held Monday, Nov. 16, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals from 5 to 7 p.m. The second viewing will be held Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. The viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. with service immediately following at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must worn at all gatherings.
The family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the care
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.