"The Father saw that you were tired and beckoned you home into his loving arms."
It is with profound sadness, that I announce the passing of Franklin "Sabie" Brooks of The Valley, Anguilla, and St. Thomas, Virgin Islands. He slipped away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver and Gwendolyn Richardson; daughter, Anya Brooks; brother, Ancel Carty; nephews, Kwahmi Brooks, Chandi Richardson and Robert Brooks.
Left to mourn his passing and cherish his memories are his wife, Unia Isaac-Brooks; children, Kyemba Connor, Orlandi Brooks, Amadii Isaac-Brooks and Amarijka Isaac-Brooks; special child, Nia Morton; grandchildren, Shakoi Boulai, Devani Brooks, Le’Joy Hodge, Jamal Brooks, Ah’Koi Martin, Jai Brooks; sisters, Amorette Hodge, Violet Richardson, Carol Brookes-Warrington, Dawn Richardson, Rosemary Brookes; brothers, Roland Brooks, Raymond Brooks, Ashton Brooks, Dave Carty, Keith Brooks; special brothers and sisters, Jed Hunt, Rhon Rogers, Leroy (Roy) Gumbs, Carlos Lake, Louise and George Proctor, Allan and Nita Brooks; mother-in- law, Rose Smith; daughter-in-law, Desery Brooks; son-in-law, Afimo Martin; sisters-in-law, Louise Brooks, Maureen Carty, Marilyn Dernoncourt, Charmaine Rogers, Marcia Smith, Hermia Smith, Whedai Sherrif, Diane Browne; brothers-in-law, Glenroy Warrington, Darrell (Alex) Smith, Denlan (Tata) Smith, Michel Morton, Foster Rogers, Pascal Dernoncourt, Damien "Patoo" Browne; 38 nieces and 19 nephews to include special-niece and special-nephews, Johani Richardson, Zyei and D’Arnie Hughes; special cousins, Janice Carty, Victor (Nell) Richardson; aunts, Eunice Carty in England, Leona Carty in St. Thomas, Ann Arrindell in St. Martin, Miriam Hodge in Anguilla; uncles, Julian and Leon Brooks in St. Croix; the children and families of Eunice and Leona Carty, Ann Arrindell, Miriam Hodge, and Julian and Leon Brooks; the children and families of the late Franklyn, Cecil, King and Herbert Richardson, George Brooks, Doris Connor, Orange and Solange Brooks of St. Martin, Lucinda and Clephine Carter in St. Maarten; godchildren, Tristan Harrigan, Sharmila Richardson, Christine Hunt, Mekeya Thomas, Jada and Jad Hunt.
Also left to mourn are special friends, Arthur and Marilyn Connor, James and Hilary Sasso, Jacqueline Vanheyningen, Devon and Juliette Heron, Simon Matthew, Mark Gottlieb, Kamal and Alana Thomas, Carlisle (Mr. D) Lake, Claude Gumbs, Roy (Short Roy) Gumbs, Arnold Richardson, Caryl Connor, Edward and Deborah Richardson, Devon Woods and Chantal Carty, Monsel Lloyd, Monica Gumbs, Dr. J Rosal and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
He was related to the Brooks, Richardson, Carty, Connor, Hodge, Ritchie, Lake, Reid, Smith, Rogers, Gumbs and Morton families. Also left to mourn are the communities of Sachasses, The Valley, North Side, North Valley, South Valley, Little Dicks, the entire Anguillan community near and far, and the St, Thomas and Virgin Islands communities.
God blesses those who mourn, for they will be comforted. Matthew 5: 4 (NLT)
The viewing will be Tuesday, Sept. 14, from 4 to 6 p.m. The funeral service and burial will be held in Anguilla, British West Indies. Mask and facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
