On Aug. 18, 2022, Franklin DeLano Ferdinand, our beloved husband and father, went to the Great Beyond to be with the Lord.
He was born Jan. 1, 1938, to Christian and Amalia Ferdinand on St. Thomas, USVI. In 1958, he graduated from Charlotte Amalie High School and later enlisted in the U.S. Army as a medical corpsman.
In 1973, he became the first native male to graduate with an associate degree in nursing from the University of the Virgin Islands. He received a bachelor’s degree in community health from St. Joseph’s College in 1986. Throughout his career he worked as a clinical care coordinator at the St. Croix Hospital and Community Health Center; as a clinical register nurse in Urgent Care and Internal Medicine at Kaiser Permanente in Maryland and clinical RN at the 97th U.S. Army Reserves Command Walter Reed Army Medical Center. He dedicated his life of service to his family, his church and the Virgin Islands and Maryland communities.
Franklin is survived by his loving wife of 49 ½ years, Anna M. Molloy Ferdinand; daddy’s girl, Derika Ferdinand Walker; bonus daughter, Dahlia Petersen; sons, Derone Ferdinand and DiJon Ferdinand Sr.; daughter-in-law, Venus Ferdinand; son-in-law, Reginald Walker; grandchildren, Ajahnique Smith, DaVionne, De’Ja, Dai’Ana Ferdinand, and DiJon Ferdinand Jr., Caresse Hansen, Maleeka and Malik Jarratt; sisters, Elizabeth Ferdinand and Ethel Ferdinand; brother, Stanley Ferdinand; sisters-in-law, Amy Ferdinand, Doris Molloy Tobias, Rita Vallarde and Judith Molloy, as well as a host of other family and friends.
Services will be held at Epiphany Episcopal
