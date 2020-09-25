Relatives and friends, we are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Franklin Eric De Windt of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, the loving husband and father of three children. He transitioned from this life on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at the age of 74.
Frank was born on Jan. 30, 1946, to Eric and Cassilda (Gomez) De Windt. He attended Charlotte Amalie High School and was drafted into the Army in his senior year. He served two honorable years in Germany during the Vietnam War. Upon returning to St. Thomas in 1968, he was employed by the Virgin Islands Telephone Corporation (VITELCO) for 23 years until his retirement.
Frank was preceded in death by his father, Eric De Windt; mother, Cassilda (Gomez) De Windt Gray; and sister, Asta Blyden.
He was survived by his loving wife of 49-plus years, Vivian (Hendricks) De Windt; his three daughters, Esther de Windt-Young and Thema and Dedra De Windt; siblings, Janet (De Windt) de Castro and Roy and Earl De Windt; grandchildren, Jasmine and Malcolm Dickens; son-in-law, Simuel Young; brothers-in-law, Dante de Castro and Jonathan Hendricks; sisters-in-law, Naomi Hendricks-Bair and Irma Jestina De Windt; special nieces, Naomi Hendricks-Guerrero, Carolyn (Crawford) Washington, Kadia Evans, Nadia (Hendricks) Freeman, Doreen (De Windt) Graham, and Dekisha (De Windt) Bailey; special nephews, Warren Hendricks, Danny and David Crawford, and Kasim De Windt; special cousins, Melvin, Cecil, and Raymond De Windt, Jacqueline, Julia, and Jannette Domingo, Carolyn Mont, and Dolorita Gordon-Gray; god-children, Alphaeus Russell and Scott Saunders; and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention including the Gomez, Baa, Samuel, and De Windt families.
A special viewing will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services. The first hour will be for close family members only. On Monday, Oct. 5, there will be a viewing from 9 to 10 a.m., followed by a homegoing celebration at 10 a.m., also at Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services. Interment is at Smith Bay Eastern Cemetery Veterans Crypts.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
