It is with great sadness that the family of Franklin Vandio Millin, better known as Frank or Frankie, announces his passing. He passed away May 6, 2020, in New York City at the age of 72.
He was born on the island of St. Thomas and graduated with the CAHS class of 1970. He bravely served his country in the Vietnam War, earning the rank of Army sergeant.
A memorial will be held in his honor at Calverton National Cemetery, Wading River, New York, in the near future.
Arrangements are under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home. For further information, call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com
