The family of Franklin “Frankie” Williams sadly announces his passing on Sept. 17, 2021.
Franklin was born in St. Croix to his surviving parents; mother, Daisy Williams; father, Theophilus Williams; brothers, Otis and Theophilus Williams Jr.; sister, Carla Smith; sister-in-law, Mary Armstrong Williams; children, K'Nayo, K'Nali, Kemar, and Kemorie Williams; nieces, Otisha and Onieka Williams; nephews, Jaden and Tyler Smith, O'Mari Williams and Darryl "Debo" Smith; cousins, Arlene, Terrance, Tiffany, Brian, and Kayyon Harley-Phillip, Donna, Keisha, and Kevin Nicholas, Cindy Baxter, Dena and Dana Felix, Mireja Torres, Antonio and Alexander Vega, Moleto Smith, Omah Otto Adams and Clement Adams, Kim and Jason Slater, Shantell, Michelle, Chenelle and Rasul Adams; special friends and co-workers, Volcine Richardson, Lincoln "Busha" Meryl, Arkeel Heywood, Elizabeth Francis, Jovaughne Harrigan, Lecia Industrious and Natasha Hughes; and other family members, Ana, Eden, and Yoshua Oritz, Carol, Dorn, and Nathley Armstrong, Xola and Xavion Slater, Rowan, Roger, Freddie and Junior Pilgrim.
The viewing is Wednesday, Oct. 13, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
The service time is Oct. 29, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Kingshill Funeral Home on St. Croix.
A memorial service will be held at Kingshill Funeral Home on St. Croix.
Funeral arrangements are made by Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services on St. Thomas and Kingshill Funeral Home on St. Croix.
