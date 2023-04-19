Family and friends are advised of the passing of Franklyn Brooks, affectionately known as “Govia” or “Twin,” who passed in St. Thomas, on Thursday, March 30, at the age of 73.
The funeral service celebrating his life will be held on Tuesday, May 2, at 9 a.m. at Christ Church Methodist, Market Square (Downtown) Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands 00802. Interment will be in Eastern Cemetery in Smith Bay. He is survived by his twin brother, Elwin Brooks and brother, Maxwell Brooks; sisters-in-law, Ivette Brooks and Marva Bramble; sons, Tayrad Brooks and Darnell Brooks; daughters, Delsia Brooks, Deriece Brooks, Darlene Brooks; grandchildren, Kyara Lewis, Jeffrey Lewis, She’nyla Simpson, Khamannie Saint-Juste, Khaiden Saint-Juste; great grandchildren, K’Mori Serrant and K’Miya Serrant; nieces, Yedris O’Neal, Shirley Brooks, Cynthia Brooks, Claudette Brooks, Anita Brooks, Gloria Brooks, Precious Frederick, Keril A. Duncan, Lay’Asha Turner, Jayda Brooks, Jenella Brooks, Delores Brooks, Marlene Rogers, Janice Huggins, Denice Huggins, Sherice Huggins, Skye Huggins, Maalia Daley, Anayah Greaux; nephews, John Brooks, Horace T. Brooks, Alrick C. Brooks, Andrew T. Brooks, Albert Brooks (The Boss), Desmond Brooks, Roderick O’Neal Sr., Roderick O’Neal Jr., Jahleel O’Neal, Kaleb O’Neal, Alford Richards Jr, Michael Daley, Maalik Daley, Maaliko Daley, Ezekiel Huggins, Jeremiah Huggins and Noah Greaux; cousin, Joycelyn Proctor and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.turnbullsfuneralhomevi.com. Professional Services have been entrusted to: The Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services., 3815 Crown Bay Ste 10 Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands 00802. Office: 340-779-6565 and Fax: 340-779-6566.
