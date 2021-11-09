Services are set for Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, for Franseca Hendrickson.
She is survived by her husband, Samuel Hendrickson; children, Mackesha Browne, Sheldon Liburd, Sameca and Samantha Hendrickson; grandchildren, Jabari, Iquann, Mackyla and Keshaun Browne, Sarai Ross, Kaaya Liburd, Kevaun David; son-in-law, Roger Browne; daughter-in-law, Kim Liburd; brothers, Elton, aka Tim Jones, David, Rudolph Llewllyn, aka Dragon, and Rupert, aka Wellington Liburd; sisters, Sylvia “Jean” Parry, Vernice “Priddy” Liburd; sisters-in-law, Helena Shirley Liburd, Gweneth Maynard Hendrickson; brothers-in-law, Sidney, Wingrove and Bernard Hendrickson; nieces, Rosita Jones, Judith Williams, Jacqueline Allen, Delores, Jascynth, Londy and Chantel Esdaille, Tasha Parry, Lexine Tyson, Wanda France, Shana Howell, Cindy and Rozell Liburd; nephews, Desmond Jones, Lester, Tony, Anel, Alexis, Earl, Kajel, Ralph, Raymond, Randy, Ryan and Reese Liburd, Clifford and Deonel Parry, Anthony, Dave and Collin Esdaille; great-nieces and great-nephews, Desron Ward, Kindra Farrell, Kashief Pinney, Kirthni, Ta-Michea, Jahnel, A-Jan, Jahniqua and Emmanuel Esdaille; Nickie and Ervin Allen, Adia, Ayana and Josiah Meade, Toshanje Wilkin, Junique Williams, Shaquania, Jayden, Jordon, Cyara, Alexis Jr., Rickella, Rayjunae and Kataliah Liburd, Taijah and Sonijah Parry; other family, Micah Williams, Ralph “Superchic” Allen, Coryn Maynard; godchildren, Ian Byron, Teshel Sutton,T’najae Lawrence, Chase Hamilton; adopted daughter, LaKisha Miller; special friends, Annette and Warren Hendrickson, Valerie Daley, Esther, Althea, Elvea Richardson, Dianne, Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.
The first viewing is from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services. The second viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Bethel Baptist Church, with the service at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
