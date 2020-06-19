We regret to announce the passing of Freddy Sanchez, the Spanish businessman who owns Sanchez Envio. He passed away May 30, 2020.
The viewing will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory. The service will follow at 2:30 p.m. Family and friends are welcome. Call 340-474-9995 for condolences.
