It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Mr. Frederick “Fredo” Henderson, who was born in Dominica but resided in St. Thomas for more than 50 years. He passed on March 16, 2022.
He Is survived by his wife, Sylma Henderson in St. Thomas; children, Dawn Grell-Joseph and Nathalia Henderson in St. Thomas; son-in-law, Steve Joseph in St. Thomas; grandchild, Dawniel Joseph in St. Thomas; brothers, Pierre Antoine and Sylvester Thomas in Dominica; sister, Marie Henderson in Guadeloupe; sister-in-law, Jacqueline Antoine, Nazaly Charles in Dominica; nieces, Joan Alfred in St. Thomas, Angelita and Delphina Thomas in the United Kingdom, Julietta Thomas in Canada, Patricia “Bebix” Henderson in Guadeloupe and Miranda Laurent in Dominica; nephews, Stephen Thomas, James Thomas, Desmond Gabriel in Dominica and Albert Thomas in the United Kingdom; grandnephew, Jovann Alfred in St. Thomas and grandnephew-in-law, Davidson Johnson in Dominica and Kerry Alexander in St. Thomas; close friend, Jones “Meto” Alexander in St. Thomas; other grandnephews and nieces, relatives, in laws and friends in St. Thomas, Dominica, Guadeloupe, Canada and the United Kingdom.
The funeral service is Friday, April 22, at the Holy Family Church at 394-213 Hidden Valley, St. Thomas, with viewing from 9 to 10 a.m. The service will begin promptly at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Eastern Cemetery in Smith Bay. Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
