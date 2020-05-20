Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Frederick Roosevelt Jones on St. Thomas, Virgin Islands. He was born on the island of Nevis, West Indies, on Jan. 29, 1927, and peacefully left us May 4, 2020, at the age of 93.
The viewing will be at Turnbull’s Funeral Home on May 29, 2020, from 8:30 to
10 a.m. with services following. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 2.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Bobby Jones and Elizabeth Annie Liburd Jones, of Nevis, and his son, Charles Jones Sr.
He is survived by his wife, Idalia Rhymer Jones; sons, Wingrove, Robert (Warren), Anthony (Chuck), Paul (Ted), Clarence (Andy) Jones; daughters, Annette Jones-Browne and Patricia (Patsy) Jones-Fitzpatrick, Sheryl (Jackie), Shirley (Pat) Jones; daughter-in-laws, Pamela Jones, Andrea (Debbie) Jones, Lisa Smith-Jones and Connie Jones; son-in-law, Donald Browne; grandsons: Kirk Fitzpatrick, Jahmal, Jeremy and Jariel, Christian, Stanley, Tyler, and Tyvaughn Jones, Jerome Davis, Jevauhn Jones, Troy Harrigan, Charles Jones Jr, Davionte Jones, Samuel Jones, Shurad Todman, Quentin and Andrew Jones, and Anthony Jones Jr.; granddaughters, Jasmine Monsanto, Jabez Harrigan, Kami Fitzpatrick, Shenelle Harrigan, Tiffany, Tiana, Jeneen and Carolyn Jones and Shiryra Crabb, Charlotte and Brenda, Ebony and Tyra Jones, and 19 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Ernest Rhymer; nieces, Judy Jones, Shirley Jones-Peters, Cheryl Jones-Gage, Carmen Phillips, Aline Jones-McLean, Olga Allen-Webbe, and many more too numerous to mention; special great-niece, Gail Frett; nephews, Dalton, Stanley, Raymond, Larry, Calvin, Howard and Steve Jones, Simon Jones-Hendrickson, David Liburd, Ervin Jones and many more too numerous to mention; the descendants of Arthur, George, Mac, Robert, Emily and Charles Jones families; friends and family, Mr. Edmund Maynard, Charlene Gumbs, Gloria Brown, Donald Industrious, Cane Garden Bay Methodist family, Christchurch Methodist family, Eria Raymond and family, Claude Richardson and family, Lawrence and Ida Dawson, Doris and Edwardo Smith, Christine Dawson-Hodge, Dede George, Lyra Hodge, Celia Hill, Jenny Liburd, Yvonne and Lorna Dawson, Mr. and Mrs. Muriel Sterrod, James and Diana Hedrington, the Myers, and Rhymer families of the BVI, the Voices of Love; caretakers, Rhona, Ms. Reed, Victoria, Ms. Vigilant, Raquel, Sheryl and Paul Jones.
Arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
