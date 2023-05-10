June 5, 1956 - March 10, 2023
With sadness and deepest regrets, the family and friends of Fritzgerald Ragster, affectionately known as Jerry and Fritz, announce his passing in Sacramento, CA on March 10, 2023, at the age of 66. Born on the beautiful island of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, Jerry was the fourth child of Agatha E. Oliver Ragster and Albert Ragster, Sr. who both preceded him in death.
Jerry spent his entire childhood on St. Thomas until he graduated from the Charlotte Amalie High School in 1974. He furthered his educational career in California and Ohio, and over two decades used the knowledge and experiences from his bachelor’s degree to support the counseling and program coordination he provided to troubled teenagers and families in California and Hawaii. Jerry’s 19 years as an officer on the TSA team in Sacramento included serving communities across the country following natural disasters like hurricanes and major storms.
Jerry is survived by his siblings and their families, including LaVerne E. Ragster (Lloyd Gardner), Eva C. Ragster Lans (Allen), Albert Jr. (Margaret), and Clarisa Ragster Wilson (Sylvester), nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and dear cousins of the Oliver, Ross, Ebbesen, O’Bryan, and Ragster families on St. Croix, St. John, St. Thomas, and abroad.
Relatives and friends are invited to honor his life at a Celebration of Life service at the Turnbull Funeral Home Memorial Chapel on Monday, June 5, 2023, at 10 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.turnbullsfuneralhomevi.com. Professional services have been entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services., 3815 Crown Bay, Suite 10, Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands 00802. Office: 340-779-6565 and Fax: 340-779-6566.
