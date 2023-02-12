The family is sad to announce the passing of Gabrielle Leonard on Jan. 19, 2023.
She is survived by her husband, Brian Leonard; a son, Malachi Leonard and a daughter, Saniyah Leonard.
She is also survived by her mother, Marlene Wilkinson, father, Euel Sylvester; brothers, Jason Sylvester and Matthew Wilkinson; aunts, Morna Lewis, Shermena Williams, Michelle Paul, Kelene Graham; adopted aunts, Debra Graham, Suzette Dalripple, Clevette Nurse, Celia Tonge; uncles, Ordan Graham, Cuthbert Graham, Gustan Graham, Lt Colonel Leslie Graham, Stephen Graham, Harvey Graham, Colbert Graham, Bradford Graham; great uncles, Laban Haywood, Samuel Haywood and Patrick Haywood Pompey; adopted uncles, Alston Lewis, St Lawrence Williams, Pastor Frampton Paul, Russell Tonge; godparents, Caroline Brumant, Pastor George and Amelia Best and Pastor Mervin and Rosalind Herbert; special friends and guardian, Benjamin and Effie Peters, Mr. and Ms. Erwin Peters, Nosh and Rosalia Marfartia and Dr Sharon Mc Collum. Other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Tributes will be held at the Faith Christian Fellowship Church on Feb. 25, 2023 at 9 a.m. with service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment private.
Funeral arrangements by Turnbull’s funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.