Gabrielle Victorine Defoe George, age 83, affectionately known as “Gaboo”, passed away in Orlando, Florida on Dec. 30, 2022, following a brief illness.
Gabrielle was born in Anse Madame, Shoelcher, Martinique, on March 24, 1939 to Tina Defoe and Leon Placid. She grew up on the island of Dominica where she gained her primary education and helped her mother in managing a small country shop. She eventually migrated to and has been a resident of St. Thomas, Virgin Islands for over 50 years.
In St. Thomas, Gabrielle was gainfully employed in various capacities including work as a sales assistant at Inter-Island Department Store. Until her retirement at age 70, she was a supervisor at Caribbean Yacht Charters (CYC).
She enjoyed singing and had once entertained the thought of moving to Paris to develop her skills as a singer. However, her passion as a family person kept her close to home, eventually starting her own family. But her beautiful voice was never silenced as she loved to sing in school, church and wherever she could lend her voice. She enjoyed traveling, especially to visit friends and family throughout the Caribbean as well as in Florida. Gabrielle was an avid storyteller and enjoyed watching and keeping abreast of news, especially nightly news from her native Dominica.
Gabrielle was a loving mother to her eight children, a very generous and loyal friend, opening her home and kitchen to any who came by. She will be greatly missed and her memories will be cherished forever.
Gabrielle is survived by the following relatives; daughters, Fredine Sorrel, Ivinia George-Henderson, Delitta George; sons, Rolland George, Philbert George, Auguiste George, Heath Corriette; daughters-in-law, Alicia George, Harriet Tull-George, Patricia Jackson-George; sons-in-law, Henri Sorrel, Cromwell A Henderson III, Donahue Stephenson; grand-daughters, Diana Milon, Veronique George, Ayanna George Fox (Benjamin), Chantell Victorine Henderson, Chenell Gabrielle Henderson, Kerrine George, Karlyn Merchant (Causton), Aaliyah George, Amara Stephenson; grandsons, Kevin George, Kirwin George; Dominick George (Jasmine), Dietrich George, Cromwell Henderson II, Rodrick George; great-grandchildren, Sephora Mann, Naomi Mann, Terrance F. George, Sadie George, Kayden Merchant, Kaaliyah George, Jada Cecelia Drummer, Jayce George, Carter George, Benjamin Fox, Jr, Kante Jackson, Kahm Frederick; brother, Leon Placid II; sisters-in-law, Ursuline George, Ivinia George, Judith Placid; nieces, Janet Placid, Anne Placid Martin, Naomi Leatham, Ilva Defoe, Merella Dorival; nephews, Ian G. Placid; Dwight Leatham, Dorian Leatham; Ederson Defoe, Kendall Defoe.
She also leaves to mourn many other family and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend first viewing at 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at Bovoni Baptist Church in Bovoni, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Viewing will be held at 9 to 10 a.m. with service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment will be at noon at the Eastern Cemetery in Smith Bay.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
