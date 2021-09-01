Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Garfield Lewis on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at the age of 76.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Virginia Lewis; wife, Clina Lewis; and his brother, Hercules “Bully” Lewis.
Garfield Lewis is survived by his children, Gerri Lewis and Yolanda Lewis-Dyer; grandchildren, D’Andre Lewis, Zafhari Dyer, Zania Dyer and Zaniqua Dyer; son-in-law, Zorn Dyer; brothers, Randolph Lewis (United Kingdom), Tifford Lewis (Antigua) and Leopold Lewis; sisters, Iola Henry, Anella and Vanessa Lewis (New York) and Alphenice Lewis; sisters-in-law, Diane Lewis, Cordelia Lewis; uncle, Roy Luke; aunt, Myrna Luke; special cousin, Joycelyn “Annette” Bachelor and family, a host of nieces and nephews; special friends, Gerald Larry, Casper Ephraim, Hyacinth Freeman, Bobs Richards, Syl Richards, members of the New Herrnhut and Memorial Moravian Church families, the Four Winds and waterfront crew; and extended family and members of the Luke, Lewis, Bright, Simon families of the United Kingdom, United States and Antigua.
The viewing will be Saturday, Sept. 4, from 9 to 10 a.m. at New Herrnhut Moravian Church with services to follow immediately at 10 a.m. Interment is at New Herrnhut Moravian Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
