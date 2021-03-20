Gary Lee Feldhamer
Gary Lee Feldhamer, 72, passed away on March 14, 2021, at Sable Palms, Largo, Fla., following a long battle with Parkinson’s disease, exacerbated by COVID-19. His devoted wife Juanita Harris Feldhamer and daughter A. Sarah Hreha (New York City) were by his side.
Gary was born Dec. 16, 1948, in Minneapolis, Minn., to Nathan and Harriet Feldhamer. He attended the University of Minnesota before embarking on a variety of adventurous undertakings — skiing in Colorado, opening music stores in North Carolina and Florida, playing guitar in clubs, operating a wholesale seafood company—before fulfilling his true passion, living on S/V Casita with Juanita while sailing the Caribbean islands working as a boat captain. He was generous, good-hearted, and a free spirit.
Besides his wife and daughter, Gary was survived by his brother, George Feldhamer (Carla) of St. Paul, Minn.; stepdaughters, Keri Chamberlin (Max Schwartz), Amie DiGennaro (Timothy); and step-granddaughter, Lydia Iris DiGennaro. He was also survived by nephew, Andy Feldhamer (Jenny); niece, Carrie Feldhamer; great-niece and nephew, Lucy and Wyatt Feldhamer; and many friends.
Memorials may be made to the St. Croix Animal Welfare Center (IC La Grande Princesse, Christiansted, USVI, 00820), or the national Parkinson’s Foundation. A memorial service via Zoom is pending.
Pauline Farchette Figueroa
Pauline Farchette Figueroa, age 84, of Estate Anna’s Hope, transitioned into eternal life on March 14, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her father, John Farchette; mother, Elaine Lovgren Farchette; brothers, John “Sony” Farchette and George Farchette; sisters, Angeline Farchette and Mary Farchette Caballero.
She was survived by her husband, Jose A. Figueroa Sr. “Chin”; sons, Jose A. Figueroa Jr. “Tony” and Miguel A. Figueroa; daughter, Wanda M. Figueroa-Vialet; sisters, Catherine Golden, Virginia Knight and Rafaelita Torres; daughter-in-law, Judith Figueroa; son-in-law, Senator Kurt Vialet; grandchildren, Jose III, Miguel and Stewart Figueroa, Kurrisa and Kyminis Vialet; great-grandchildren, Jose IV, Amelia and Josiah Figueroa; sisters-in-law, Nilsa Marrero-Baird and Rosa Rodriguez Figueroa; special cousin, Joan Pedersen; special niece, Ananka Willocks; nephews, John and Carlos Farchette, Louis “Guy” and John “Jay” Golden, James “Jamaki” Knight Jr., Reuben and Carlos Caballero, Benito Torres Jr., Arol Abel Jr. (great-nephew); nieces, Jannah Abdulkabir, Kay Willocks, Elizabeth Farchette, Rachel “Didi” Caballero, Patricia Knight, Eleanor Knight Moorehead, Anna Torres Richards; godchildren, Renae Meyers, Melishya Rivera, Jaye Whipper; special family and friends, Figueroa/Encarnacion/Medina family (P.R.), Lang family, Morales family, Roy Vialet Sr., Lisa Bough, Ready for Vialet Core and family, Senator Kurt Vialet’s office staff, Richard and Nancy Wright, Jane Meyers and family, Iris Rivera and family (Lysette, Priscilla, Jeanette and family), Jusel Morales, Dorethea Cools-Lartigue, Leah E. Jules, Alvin Milligan, Beverly and Renae Meyers, friends of Tony, Miguel and Wanda, Dr. Dante Galiber, Dr. Thomas, Dr. Abate and the Luis Hospital nursing teams, VICC and ICU Units, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church family and St. Peter’s Anglican Church family; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 23, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. The viewing will begin at 10 a.m. with service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Kingshill Cemetery.
The family requests that attendees wear a face mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.