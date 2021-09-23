We regret to announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and uncle, Gedis Dazle, also known as “One More Time,” at the age 86.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Viola Dazle; his sister, Audrey Dazle Christian; his wife, Ruth Dazle; and his stepchildren, Floyd Cruz Sr., Helen Clendinen and Austin Sealy.
He is survived by his children, Erica Dazle, Christine Dazle, Gladys Dazle Marsh, Lenecia Dazle, Gabriel and Salvatore Dazle; his stepchildren, Mary, Ann, and Joseph Clendinen, Oliver and Lucia Ottley, Esther and Lyle Cruz, Denny Roberson, and Sterlton Wenner; and adopted daughters, Diane Morgan, Lorraine Martin, Ilene Kennerly, and Morla Todman.
He is also survived by his siblings, Mike Dazle, Aloma Dazle Paul, Myrna Dazle, Rosita Dazle, Carmen Dazle Martin, Laura Dazle, John Dazle, Ira Dazle, and Sam Dazle; and adopted sisters, Yvonne Richards and Roberta McCarty; and in addition, a host of grand- and great- grandchildren, and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The viewing will be Friday, Sept. 24, at Blyden Memorial Chapel from 9 to 10 a.m. with the funeral service immediately following the viewing. He will be laid to rest at the Western Cemetery No. 1
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
