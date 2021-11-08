Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Gene Arthur Carty Sr. on Oct. 19, 2021, at Schneider Regional Medical Center at the age of 82.
He is survived by his sons, Daryl Thomas, Gene Carty Jr., Henry Carty and Calvin Carty; daughter, Cyd Carty; sister, Anita Carty-Arnold; companion, Erie Miller; daughters-in-law, Tina Steven-Carty and Lisa Carty; grandchildren, Daryl Thomas Jr., LaToya L.M. Thomas, Jamal L.N. Thomas, Leandro L. Thomas, Kaleh G. Thomas, Adjanaye Carty, Adjanique Carty, Henry Alexander, Stephens Carty and D’Chaun Richards; great-grandchildren, Adjante Carty, Paris Jenee Carty, Mila Rae Stevens-Carty, Elli-Lynne Butterfield, Henry Alexander Stevens Carty Jr. Hezekiah Malcolm Stevens-Carty plus 5; one great-great-grandchild; nephews, Ariel Carty Jr., Richard Reovan, Michael Francis Sr., Franklin Francis, Dean Francis, Edwin Arnold Sr, Kevin Arnold, Elroy Arnold Sr., Alverne Arnold Sr., Reginald Carty and Anthony Rouno; nieces, Agnes Carty, Amanda Carty, Ronnie Carty, Lucia Francis, Amaiza Francis, Cellecia Carty, Pauline Arnold, Annette Arnold and Jene Omondi; brothers-in-law, Elroy Pickering and Keith Steele; sisters-in-law, Dahlia Hydman, Ilda Colon and Paquita Steele; special friends, Taxi Association, VIFD fire fighters and Customs.
The first viewing is from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 11, at the Omar Brown Fire Station.
The second viewing is at 9 a.m., Friday, Nov. 12, at Memorial Moravian Church with the service to follow at 10 a.m.
Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
