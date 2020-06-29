Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Genevieve Veronica Liburd on June 17, 2020, at the Schneider Regional Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by son, Derrick Webson; and a brother, Syndia Nedd.
Miss Genny or the Black Cake Lady as many called her, leaves to mourn her husband, David Liburd; four sons, Ivan Roberts, Anthony Jones, Angel and Alexis Liburd; stepson, Kevin Liburd; daughters-in-law, Vickie Vasquez-Liburd, Talisa Blyden, Laryene Roberts, Jennifer Webson; grandchildren to include Angel Jr., Andre, Aiden, A’Shara, and Askari Liburd (St. Thomas), Alaisha, Kalysha, Sha-Nyja, Jahmealiah, and Jahziah Roberts (U.S.), Mahershallahasbaz, Solomon, Enock, Abraham, Phinehas, Eva, Abigail, Ruth, Sarah, Hadassah Webson, and eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Alcon Nedd (Barbuda), Ifield Nedd (U.S.), Worneford and Daniel (Tugu) Nedd (Antigua); sisters, Hyacinth Tongue (U.K.), Sheila Whyte, Camela Nedd (U.S.), Casilla Webber (Barbuda); special friend, Ms. Burnette Skeete; brother-in-law, Stedroy Webber (Barbuda); sisters-in-law, Thelma and Cynthia Nedd (Barbuda); special nephews, Cody,Derek, Ralph, Randy, Calvin and Max; special nieces, Nadine Teague, Kadia Simon, Donella Irish, Cordelia Joseph, Nadine Whyte, Desarie Brookes, Joycelyn Webber; and many more nieces and nephews too numerous to mention.
She also leaves to mourn, a special godchild, Ruth Rey; friends, Ava Donovan, Inez Edwards, Monaly Lambert, Ms. Rosalie, Joycelyn Williams (NYC), Ms. Bodelle, Celia Hill, Matilda Warner and family, Zora Leader and family, Sheryl Jones and family, Wendel Walker and family, Amelia and Campbell Rey and family, Evelyn Petersen and family; cousins, Clarita Blyden, Ms. Mabel, George (Wysinger) Parker (V.G.); and caregiver, nurse Coliema Maynard
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service Monday, July 6, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center. The viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with the service immediately following at 11 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting public health mandates, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
