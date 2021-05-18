The family of George A. Lake is sad to announce his passing on May 4, 2021.
He is survived by his wife, Berenice Chalwell Lake of 57 years of marriage; daughters, Linlie Lake Ramsey (Paul A. Ramsey), Suzette Lake Clay (Michael Clay), Dr. Ingrid Lake Myers (Jay Myers); son, George Michael Lake (Glenda L. Lake, Esq.); sister, Druphemia Webster; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 12 nieces; eight nephews; 29 great-nieces; 26 great-nephews; 12 great-great-nieces; and 11 great-great-nephews.
George was an amazing husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend who was loved so deeply by all who encountered him.
He was born Jan. 12, 1934, in Anguilla, British West Indies. In the 1950s, George selected St. Thomas as his permanent residence. During the years, many fellow islanders loved George for his honesty, integrity and commendable character. He was exactly who he said he was: never any surprises. He was a humble, peacekeeping, devout Adventist Christian who loved the Lord.
The viewing is at 9 a.m. Sunday, May 30, with the service to follow at 10 a.m. at City Seventh-day Adventist Church at 55 Dronningens Gade (Seventh-day Adventist Street).
The funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral and Crematory Services. Send tributes to georgelakeusvi@gmail.com by Thursday.
