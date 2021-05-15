George A. Lake
The family of George A. Lake is sad to announce his passing on May 4, 2021.
He was survived by his wife, Berenice Chalwell Lake of 57 years of marriage; daughters, Linlie Lake Ramsey (Paul A. Ramsey), Suzette Lake Clay (Michael Clay), Dr. Ingrid Lake Myers (Jay Myers); son, George Michael Lake (Glenda L. Lake, Esq.); nine grandchildren; 14 great- grandchildren; eight nieces; five nephews; 23 great-nieces; 17 great-nephews; 12 great-great- nieces; and 11 great-great-nephews.
George was an amazing husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend who was loved so deeply by all who encountered him.
He was born Jan. 12, 1934, in Anguilla, British West Indies. In the 1950s, George selected St. Thomas as his permanent residence. During the years, many fellow islanders loved George for his honesty, integrity, and commendable character. He was exactly who he said he was: never any surprises. He was a humble, peacekeeping, devout Adventist Christian who loved the Lord.
The funeral service will Sunday, May 30, with the viewing from 9 to 10 a.m. and service from 10 to 11 a.m. at City Seventh-day Adventist Church at 55 Dronningens Gade (Seventh-day Adventist Street). The funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral and Crematory Services. Please send tributes to georgelakeusvi@gmail.com by Thursday.
Leonore Alexis Leonard
It is with deep regret that we inform you that on the evening of Tuesday, April 13, 2021, we lost our beloved mother and grandmother, Leonore Alexis Leonard, at home in Nadir.
Leonore, also known to many by her Rastafarian dread name, Queen Malika, was born on Feb. 14, 1954, on the island of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, to Melvina Vessup and James Leonard Sr.
She moved away to the states in the 1970s to attend and complete the Job Corps Program, and she graduated with her GED before moving back home to St. Thomas and committing her life to her most important role in life: being a mother.
Leonore had five sons, James, Ron, Calvin, Emmanuel, and Isaiah who she loved with all her heart.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Calvin.
She was survived by her brothers, James Leonard Jr., Keith Leonard, and Ralph Gumbs; along with her sister, Judy Flemming; and her sons, James Dowe Jr., Ron Kuntz, Emmanuel and Isaiah Horsford. She also was survived by her nieces, Jana, Alicia, and Cordalane Leonard; and her nephews, Bryan Leonard and Jakia and Sky Flemming; and 12 grandchildren, Jameliah Dowe-Browne, DeVaugh, Ca’Jae, Jae’mie, and Semaj Dowe; Noah, Kwasi, and Ezekiel Kuntz, Caleed and Caleeda Garvey; and Ilyanna Horsford.
She leaves behind to mourn many close family friends, including but not limited to Ms. Bernadette Gillard, Ms. Lorna Johnson, Ms. Jenny, and many others too numerous to mention.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend the service for the late Leonore “Queen Malika” Leonard on Friday, May 28, at the Wesley Methodist Church. The viewing will take place from 9 to 10 a.m., with the service following immediately at 10 a.m. Interment will take place at the Eastern Cemetery in Smith Bay. There is also a viewing scheduled the day before the service on Thursday, May 27, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home in Charlotte Amalie.
Family and friends are encouraged to email all tributes to tributesforleonoreleonard@gmail.com. The service will be livestreamed by Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
Arrangements are under the care of Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
Althea Augusta Adams
The family of Althea Augusta Adams is saddened to announce her passing at 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 22, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Navy bandmaster Alton A. Adams Sr. USNR and Ella Joseph Adams; aunt, Edna A. Adams; sisters, Merle, Hazel and Gwendolen Adams, Eleanor Adams, Andre Martin, Olyve Adams Finch and Enid Adams Questel; and brother, Alton A. Adams Jr.
She was survived by her son, Andre Adams; niece and caregiver, Yvette Finch; nieces, Gail Adams Campbell, Ellen Andre Francois, Sandra Adams Watson, Gwendolyn Adams Norton, Lorraine Questel Weatherspoon, Marlene Questel-Scott, Liz Questel Baxter and Annette Questel Smith; nephews, Earl “Larry”, Vernon and Clifton Finch, Richard and Bernard Questel, Alton L. Adams and Patrick Adams; and many great and great-great-nieces and nephews, as well as friends, too numerous to mention.
The celebration of her life begins with her viewing from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, May 17, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services. The celebration will be live streamed via www.facebook.com/Turnbulls-Funeral-Home-1647906158813558.
The funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, at Ss. Peter and Paul Cathedral, with interment immediately following at Western Cemetery No. 1.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, wearing a mask is mandatory at the viewing, service and burial ground. The service will be livestreamed via https://livestream.com/cathedralvi.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services, www.turnbullsfuneralvi.com.
