It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of George A. Lindesay, better known as “Bimbi”. He transitioned at the Roy L. Schneider Hospital on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023, at the age of 78.
George was preceded in death by his parents, Ira and Ivah Lindesay; sisters, Almarina Palmer and Charlene Clendinen; and a brother, Andre Lindesay.
George is survived by his daughter, Yvette Lindesay; nieces, Almarie Arrindell, and Charmaine Hanley; nephew, Erwin Muhammad; great nieces, Nicole Ariwi, Kadra Muhammad, Kahlimah Palmer, Caya Hanley and Laila Hanley; great nephews, Marshae Palmer, Adrian Arrindell, Yamin Palmer and Wingrove Hanley III; cousin, Theodora Morehead; great aunts, Carol Challenger and Helen Francis; and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center. The second viewing and service will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Memorial Moravian Church. The viewing at the church will begin at 9 a.m. and the service will follow at 10 a.m. The body will be cremated.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
